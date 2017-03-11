China may assist Pakistan agriculture on climate change affects under CPEC; says FPCCI

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Chairman Regional Standing Committee, Ahmad Jawad said China has done remarkable invention in their agriculture and in little time they become largest exporters of agriculture and horticulture sector in Asia and Europe. We requested Chinese authorities to assist Pakistan agriculture sector to overcome the affects of climate change under CPEC.

Talking to the newsmen on Saturday, Jawad said it is the need of hour to revamp agriculture sector in consonance with the modern trends to increase production and to make it profitable. Agriculture, in Pakistan, lags far behind from the rest of the world.

Its time government must promote drill sowing and quality seed especially for wheat and cotton that will enhance the growth rate up to 4%. Similarly the country was losing the grains and fruits from 20 to 40 percent in the post harvest losses for which we have to promote the modern post harvest practices.

“Amid the situation of climate changes, we have to invest on breeding to develop the climate resilient varieties.” In this regard government must give a time frame to our research centers and universities for mutual collaboration.

FPCCI official also urged the agricultural experts to come up with out-of-the-box solutions to the issues facing the sector and farming community. Most of the farming community was having small holding.

“He said the Pakistan was situated at the geographically important place from where we can easily export our agricultural produce to Central Asia, Middle East, China and other countries which had large food markets”.

Jawad maintained, “Value chain and marketing system must be developed at par with the international standards in order to flourish the sector.” He said tangible initiatives based on research would pave the way to compete with the modern world.

He further pointed out, “We are wasting our resources owing to inefficient use of water and other inputs. It is the need of the hour to use resources wisely which would save millions of the rupees.”