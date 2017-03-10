Williamson’s captain’s knock puts New Zealand level

DUNEDIN: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s 16th Test century left the first Test against South Africa evenly balanced at tea on day three in Dunedin on Friday.

New Zealand were 304 for eight, four runs behind South Africa’s 308 and with only the injured Ross Taylor left to bat.

Williamson faced 241 deliveries for his 130 in a patient 380 minutes in the middle.

The Kiwi skipper fell an hour after lunch, ending an 84-run stand with BJ Watling who was dismissed two overs before tea for 50.

At the crease were Neil Wagner on four with Trent Boult yet to score.

Taylor, who left the field with a calf injury when on eight early in the New Zealand innings, will return to the crease if the team believes it necessary.

Williamson’s century, which saw him draw level with Taylor on 16 — one behind the late Martin Crowe’s New Zealand record of 17 — came on a hard-fought day of disputed decisions.

New Zealand scored 70 for the loss of two in the first session and could only manage 57 for three wickets in the second.