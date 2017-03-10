Two terrorists, eight other suspects arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested two terrorists belonging to a banned organisation after exchange of intense firing in SITE area of Karachi on Friday.

According to reports, two bombs, two pistols and other arms were recovered from their custody.

On the other hand, eight people were apprehended early Friday as police carried out search operations in different localities of the provincial metropolis.

Four suspects were taken into custody from Madina Colony near Baldia Town. The arrested men were wanted for involvement in numerous criminal cases and weapons were also recovered from them.

An operation was also conducted in New Karachi Industrial Area and four men, including two Afghan citizens were arrested, police stated that the suspects were involved in street crimes.