Two dead in Vehari car-tractor trolley collision

VEHARI: At least two people died and three others were injured in collision between two vehicles here on Friday.

Rescue sources said that the accident took place at Hasilpur Road in Vehari where an over speeding tractor trolley hit a car.

Two people died in the accident and three others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Vehari for treatment.

The tractor trolley driver escaped from the scene of the accident. The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.