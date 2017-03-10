Samjhota Express bombing suspect’s acquittal by Indian court ‘regrettable’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said the acquittal by an Indian court of a Hindu radical accused by Pakistan of being the mastermind of the deadly 2007 Samjhota Express bombing in another case is “regrettable”.

An Indian court on Wednesday handed down a rare guilty verdict against three Hindu radicals over the 2007 bombing of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, but cleared Swami Aseemanand, the alleged mastermind of the attack initially blamed on Islamist groups.

Naba Kumar Sarkar, better known by his nickname Swami Aseemanand, the alleged ringleader behind the religiously motivated attack, was among seven Hindu radicals acquitted after prosecutors failed to prove their guilt.

Aseemanand remains in prison pending trial over his role in two separate bomb attacks, one on a mosque and another on the Samjhota Express that together killed nearly 75 people.

“Aseemanand and Col Rohit were involved in the Samjhota Express tragedy… Aseemanand himself confessed to the crime,” FO spokesman Nafees Zakaria said at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

He said Pakistan has provided complete information regarding the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to Indian authorities. Despite being provided “all evidence”, he said, India has so far not issued a response on the matter.

Answering a question, the spokesman said Pakistan will maintain minimum deterrence capability to safeguard its national security.

To a question, he said Nuclear Suppliers Group considering membership of India should keep this in mind that New Delhi has become one of the largest buyers of weapons. The Spokesperson said India’s massive arms build-up and testing of inter-continental ballistic missiles is the source of concern for the region, however, Pakistan does not want to indulge in arms race. He stressed that Indian acquisition of massive weapons would endanger peace in the region.

Nafees Zakaria said violation of ceasefire on LoC is source of concern for Pakistan. He said India tries to deflect world attention from atrocities being perpetrated by its forces in Occupied Kashmir by keeping the LoC hot.

To a question, about upcoming meeting of Permanent Indus Water Commissioners of India and Pakistan, he said it is a regular feature under Indus Waters Treaty. The Spokesman said India has finally realized to resolve water disputes through a mechanism under Indus Waters Treaty.

The spokesperson condemned the instances of ‘unprovoked’ firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) and decried the targeting of civilian populations. Pakistani authorities have recorded their protest by repeatedly raising the issue of ceasefire violations with Indian officials, the FO spokesman added.

He said terrorist groups like Ahrar, TTP and ISIS based in Afghanistan claim responsibilities of terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

He condemned the Wednesday’s terrorist attack on military hospital in Kabul which killed over 38 people as a “cowardly act”.

“We pray for the victims and express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said. INP