Resolutions in Juma sermons passed against blasphemous materials on social media

LAHORE: Scholars delivered Khutbat e Juma entitled “protection of sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW)”, in the mosques of Lahore, on the call of Tehreek Hurmat e Rasool (SAW), Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) and other religious organizations. Resolutions were also passed against blasphemous materials on the social media.

Scholars urged government of Pakistan to play a practical role to passing of legislative punishment of blasphemy in honour of all the prophets at international level.

A rich tribute paid to Justice Shokat Aziz Siddique for his verdict.

While addressing Khutba Juma in Jamia Masjid Riaz ul Jannah Multan Road, Convener Tehreek Hurmat e Rasool (SAW) said that Islam enmity forces want to eliminate modesty of belief in the hearts of Muslims. Social media is being used for this purpose.

Offensive words against Holy Prophet (SAW) are being used on the incitation of external forces. Scholars and leadership of religious organizations should stress on Government to activate PTA to block web sites and pages containing blasphemous material.

While delivering Khutba Juma in Jamia Masjid Al-Qadsia, JuD central Leader Hafiz Talha Saeed termed blasphemous content on the social media as conspiracy of western countries.

He said, “Non-Muslims cannot confront Muslims in ideological and military fields and are being defeated despite of all sources.” He urged Government of Pakistan to take strict measures to stop blasphemous content.

Head JuD Lahore Moulana Abul Hashim Rabbani said that Religio-Political and social organizations of country should arrange valiant strategy on the issue of sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW). He urged Government to not accept international pressure for protections of honour of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and should take bold steps.