Rana Sanaullah says PTI violating parliamentary and democratic norms

LAHORE: While the PTI opposition members in the Punjab Assembly continued their protest at the stairs of the assembly, Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah termed the protest as violation of parliamentary traditions and democratic norms.

Talking to media persons at the Punjab Assembly building on Friday, Rana Sanaullah said the opposition is violating the mandate of the people. He said they were sent to the assembly by people to raise their problems but as the opposition has no issue, it is protesting for face saving.

When his attention was drawn that the ruling party MPAs were also not attending the house leading to repeated adjournment due to lack of quorum, the Punjab Law Minister defended them and said that during the last three and a half years, maximum legislation was done and it was due to quorum in the house.

He said the opposition is adamant that it would point out quorum even during the question hour.