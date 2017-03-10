Pakistan has become centre of war due to wrong policies, says Senator Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that Pakistan and its borders had become a centre of war due to the wrong policies of the rulers.

He was addressing the Supreme Council of the Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) at Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by the MYC chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Dr Muhammad Zubair. It was attended by Allama Sajid Naqvi, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Liaqat Baloch, Hafiz Aakif Saeed, Hafiz Abdur Rahman Makki and Hafiz Ibtesam Elahi Zaheer.

Sirajul Haq said that the rulers were claiming the gains in the terror war for themselves but were blaming the armed forces for the failures.

He said that after the Soviet Union’s defeat, the NATO Secretary General had declared that Islam was their next target and added that the current wars were being fought under this policy. These included the wars in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. However, he said that the present rulers were not bold enough to defend the country.

Sirajul Haq said the death toll in the so called war on terror was much more than that of the 1965 and 1971 wars put together but the government had no plan for the families of the around 65 thousand martyrs who had lost their dear ones in this war.

He said that whenever somebody talked against the rulers, the ministers came forward for their defense. However, he said, there was none to speak against the blasphemy of the Holy Prophet( pbuh). He paid tributes to Mr. Justice Shaukat Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court for summoning the Interior Minister on the blasphemy issue.

Sirajul Haq said that Pak- Afghan talks were inevitable. He said that India was using Afghanistan against this country and India and Israel were the beneficiaries of this conflict.

He said that the MYC was trying to forge unity in the nation. He suggested that a MYC delegation should visit the embassies of Saudi Arabia and Iran as Pakistan could unite the Muslim Ummah.

Criticizing the detention of the Jamaat Al Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the JI chief asked what was the crime of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. He said that the government was eyeing Hafiz Saeed from India’s angle and said that this was not acceptable to the nation. He said that the release of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was the demand of the entire nation. The JI chief further said that Pakistan was respectable like a mother for the nation and whoever cast eye on her, would not be spare. INP