Pak-Afghan border closed again for indefinite period

PESHAWAR: Pakistan-Afghan border was once again closed on Thursday for an indefinite period.

After remaining closed for 18 days, Pakistani authorities temporarily reopened the border with Afghanistan for two days on Tuesday after which thousands of people crossed the borders at Torkham and Chaman.

The border crossings were reopened as a goodwill gesture by Pakistan to allow Afghan and Pakistani nationals stranded on both sides to return to their home countries. According to border authorities, more than 24000 Afghan nationals crossed over to Afghanistan while over 900 Pakistanis returned to their homes from the neighbouring country amid tight security in the two days. INP