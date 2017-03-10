Our heads hang in shame over Thursday’s incident: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday condemned the scuffle between PTI and PML-N lawmakers which broke out yesterday and became the talk of the town.

“The parliamentarians have their heads bowed down in shame over the incident,” the NA speaker lamented. He was addressing a ceremony held earlier in the parliament to inaugurate a monument built in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for democracy.

“We have to see whether we are here to scuffle or solve the public’s problems,” Sadiq said, stressing that the right attitude is needed to strengthen democracy.

“We will need to adopt policy of tolerance in the Parliament and everywhere else. Today, we must pledge to strengthen our democratic institutions,” the speaker emphasized.

Earlier, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq unveiled a monument constructed in the Parliament House Lawn in Islamabad to pay tributes to unsung heroes of democracy.

In their speeches, the custodians of the two houses vowed to work together for supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and strengthening of the democratic system.

Chairman Senate said no society can flourish if it does not remember its heroes and those who rendered sacrifices for the cause of the country, its values and democracy.

He regretted that in the past the state disfigured those sections of the society which were instrumental for the cause of rule of law, the constitution and the parliament.

The memorial, located in the lawn of the Parliament, has been built to honour those who laid down their lives while upholding the principles of democracy.