NAB to dispatch final notice to President Mamnoon’s Principal Secretary for Police Foundation plot scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to dispatch final notice to Principal Secretary to the president Mamnoon Hussain Shahid Khan in couple of days for his allegedly involvement in multi-billion Police Foundation plot scam.

Sources said if Shahid Khan fails to appear before the inquiry committee to clear his position a request will be made to the NAB Executive Board to hold an investigation against him.

Meanwhile, the NAB has collected entire record of the police foundation key evidences related to the case.

Sources further said that the NAB investigation officer Ahsan Sargana has dispatched several to the Principal Secretary to the President Shahid Khan to clear his position regarding acquiring of commercial plot by using his unlawful authority, but he is ignoring all of them by neither responding to these notices or appearing before the inquiry committee.

Shahid Khan is alleged of misusing his powers as secretary interior and get allotted plot from the quota of martyrs from Police foundation through illegal means. The NAB officials have investigated this allotment and recorded the statements of concerned parties.

“Shahid Khan get allotted the commercial plot and sold it to property dealer against the payment of Rs 600 million, however he showed less price in sale deed to get relief in tax”, the NAB officials added.

The NAB officials have collected all evidences and recorded the statements of local administration Islamabad, patwaris, Tehsildar and property dealer in this regard. INP