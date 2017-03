KARACHI: Sindh Rangers arrested a terrorist of banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JA) during a crackdown here on Friday.

Spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that on a tip-off, the paramilitary troops conducted an operation in Jackson Market of Kimari, Karachi.

During the operation JA terrorist Faisal alias Okasha was arrested.

The detainee got terrorism training from Afghanistan and was facilitating the defunct organization through extortion money collected from the metropolis city.