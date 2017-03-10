Islamabad: India using US-made drones to spy Pakistan along LoC

ISLAMABAD: India is using US-made drones for the surveillance of Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

The ‘spy drones’ with night-vision cameras took off flights from Poonch and Rajouri sectors whereas the data center of these drones was established in Srinagar.

The government of Pakistan is depressed as it also asked the United States to supply similar drones but the authorities refused it despite several requests.

Earlier on November 20, 2016, Pakistan army shot down an Indian drone at LoC in Rakh Chakri sector. INP