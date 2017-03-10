Imran Khan announces social boycott of Javed Latif

By News Desk -
50

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has announced the social boycott of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Javed Latif.

PTI Chief in a tweet, ‘barred’ party leaders and workers from participating in those event featuring PML-N’s Javed Latif.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the National Assembly turned into a mayhem on Thursday as a fight broke out between lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Parliament’s lobby.

PTI MNA Murad Saeed punched Javed Latif on face outside parliament lobby.

Javed Latif criticized Imran Khan over his statements against foreign players during the parliament session.

Print Friendly
SHARE
News Desk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY