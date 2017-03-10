Imran Khan announces social boycott of Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has announced the social boycott of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Javed Latif.

PTI Chief in a tweet, ‘barred’ party leaders and workers from participating in those event featuring PML-N’s Javed Latif.

No PTI rep will go on any TV chat show where Jawed Latif is invited. In any civilised country he would be banned from all public forums — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 10, 2017

It is pertinent to mention here that, the National Assembly turned into a mayhem on Thursday as a fight broke out between lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Parliament’s lobby.

Nor will our party members & leaders attend any public forum event where Jawed Latif is invited. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 10, 2017

PTI MNA Murad Saeed punched Javed Latif on face outside parliament lobby.

Javed Latif criticized Imran Khan over his statements against foreign players during the parliament session.