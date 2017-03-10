IHC orders to block blasphemous pages on social media

ISLAMABAD: Cases against unknown persons for promoting blasphemous content on social media are being registered at Ramna police station under blasphemy law on the order of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court.

The content of the FIR says that the sentiments of the Muslims are being hurt by the sacrilegious pages posted on the social media.

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Ismail Shah and Secretary Interior Arif Khan appeared in the court.

Justice Siddiqui summoned Secretary Information and Secretary Information Technology (IT) while hearing the petition seeking removal of blasphemous, sacrilegious, and inciting matter on social media and taking action against those involved in it against promotion and circulation of blasphemous matter on the social media.

Justice Siddiqui had said on Wednesday that the court will hear the case on daily basis from today. The court had directed chairman PTA to submit report about the actions taken thus far.

During the hearing, Justice Siddiqui read out the oath of Prime Minister and directed that the said content should also be shown to the prime minister so that he could understand the sensitiveness of the issue.

To me this is Pakistan’s biggest issue today, it’s hard to understand how we still manage to sleep, Justice Siddiqui commented.

Secretary Interior informed the court that a meeting was held and Interior Minister was given a detailed briefing. It was decided that FIRs against those uploading blasphemous cases would be registered and it was also decided to conduct an enquiry through the FIA which was conducted as well, he added.

Chairman PTA informed the court that six pages have been blocked and more are being viewed and if anything comes forward PTA would play a proactive role. On the order of the court the SHO of Ramna police station Irshad Abro registred cases against the unknown persons for posting the blasphemous content on the social media. The court ordered Secretary Interior to send all the blasphemous content to the prime minister. If the orders of this court are not being implemented, the court would call the prime minister, Justice Siddiqui said.

Indecency, nudity, and pornography has flooded the media, PTA should work to stop it, Justice Siddiqui said adding that his life is ever ready for Allah Subhanahu Ta’ala and His last Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Later the court adjourned the hearing till March 13. INP