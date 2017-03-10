Four more entry gates to be constructed along Afghan border: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed Friday that four more entry gates would be constructed along the border with Afghanistan to effectively monitor the cross border movement of the people.

Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Balighur Rehman told the House during question hour that these gates will be erected at South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram Agency and Mohmand Agency and will be completed by 2020. .

The Minister of State said that two entry gates at Torkham and Chaman are already operational.

Responding to the questions about implementation of National Action Plan, he said that instruments are in place to check the terrorist financing and in this regard accounts of several thousand suspicious have also been blocked. He said since the launch of NAP 1865 terrorists have been killed and 5611 arrested. He said that 414 terrorists have also been executed under anti-terrorism act. He said that steps have also been taken towards dismantling the network of terrorists.

Balighur Rehman told the House that a policy is in place to monitor the operations of International NGOs. He said the present government has introduced a new registration policy for the INGOs. Under this policy, 142 NGOs operating in the country applied for registration. Of these, 58 have been registered as per the laid down procedure.

Minister of State for Interior told the House that Islamabad General Hospital will be constructed at Tramari Chowk Tarlai at cost of 2499 million rupees to meet the medical treatment requirements of the people. He said Rs100 million have been allocated for the project during the current financial year.

Responding to a calling attention notice about contaminated blood being used by the health facilities for transfusion of blood in Islamabad Capital Territory, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that Blood Transfusion Authority has been made fully functional and it is regularly inspecting the services of blood banks. He said that a total of 20 blood banks are operating in the federal capital. Six blood banks were closed down due to their substandard services.

The Minister of State said that Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources recently conducted a sampling of bottled water and found that 11 brands are selling unsafe water to the people. He said that 17 cases have been registered and challans submitted in the relevant courts against the brands selling contaminated water. He said that special teams have been constituted to take legal action against the sellers of unsafe bottled water to the people.

The House also admitted for discussion an adjournment motion moved by Sherry Rehman regarding the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.