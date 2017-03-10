ECB set to hold course in face of mounting pressure

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: The European Central Bank will maintain massive support for the eurozone economy when governors meet Thursday, analysts predict, despite growing evidence the health of the bloc is improving.

Inflation is close to the bank’s target, lending support to critics’ calls for the ECB to raise historic low interest rates and wind down its tens of billions of euros per month in government and corporate bond purchases.

Policies designed to boost growth and thereby inflation are no longer needed, opponents argue, and could be harmful if not revised.

ECB policymakers counter that the jump in eurozone prices since December is a temporary effect of increased energy prices.

“We should not react to individual data points and short-lived increases in inflation,” ECB president Mario Draghi told European Parliament lawmakers in February.

“Support from our monetary policy measures is still needed.”

Pointing to still-weak core inflation — excluding items like food and energy — the bank’s governing council agreed to “look through the volatility in short-term data” when deciding policy, according to minutes from its last meeting in January.

“The ECB will still be able to find justification for its ultra-loose policy stance” this week, said economists Peter Nagle and Khadija Mahmood of the Institute of International Finance.

But the number of “hawks” — advocates of less supportive monetary policy — around the council table may have grown, they add. —APP