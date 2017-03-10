Dar launches first ever Rs 40,000 registered premium prize bond

ISLAMABAD: The government has launched first ever registered Premium Prize Bond.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar inaugurated the bond at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Pakistan is treading on the path of progress at a fast pace. He said eighty million rupees is the first prize for this premium bond of forty thousand rupees.

He said a bond of one hundred thousand rupees will also be launched soon after the success of this one.

Ishaq Dar said bonds will be available for individuals as well as public and private companies however banks cannot buy it. He said the bond prize will be directly transferred in the account of the winner instead of publishing his name in the newspaper.

Ishaq Dar said with comprehensive reforms in economy, the Government is fulfilling its promises to the people.

He said the country`s economic progress is being internationally acclaimed and all economic indicators are showing an upward trend. International economic experts see Pakistan among the top twenty economies of the world by 2030.

He said Pakistan will soon sign bilateral treaty with Switzerland for Bank Information Sharing to detect tax evaders.