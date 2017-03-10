China producer prices jump 7.8pc in February: govt

BEIJING: China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than eight years in February, official data showed Thursday, fuelling hopes the country may export inflation to the global economy.

The producer price index (PPI) increased 7.8 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), marking the sixth straight month of rises and beating economist expectations of a 7.7 percent jump in a Bloomberg poll.

It was the fastest growth rate since September 2008 and marked an acceleration from the previous five months, raising hopes that the pick-up in prices in the world’s top trading nation could filter through to other economies.

For years the world economy has been mired in tepid inflation or deflation which, if persistent, tends to be bad for industrial prospects and economic growth because customers delay purchases in hopes of yet-cheaper deals in the future, starving companies of business and funds.

The on-year rise in producer prices is partly due to the comparison with a low figure last year, when prices saw a “sharp decrease” in February, NBS analyst Sheng Guoqing said in a statement.

China’s Lunar New Year holiday falls in January or February and is often blamed for interfering with economic data for the first two months.

Increases in oil and natural gas exploitation, coal mining as well as metal smelting also contributed to the expansion, he added.—APP