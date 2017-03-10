Bangladesh 67-0 at stumps against Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka: Bangladesh were 67-0 after being set a victory target of 457 runs before bad light brought an early end to play on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka Friday.



Soumya Sarkar (53) scored his second half-century of the match, alongside Tamim Iqbal who was also unbeaten on 13, with the visitors needing another 393 runs for an improbable win on the final day of the match in Galle.

Sri Lanka earlier declared their second innings at 274-6 after Upul Tharanga made 115, his third Test century.