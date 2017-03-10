Any attempt to rollback developments against blasphemous content on internet would not be tolerated: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has hailed the decisions taken by judiciary on sale of liquor and blasphemous content on social media and internet websites.

In a statement of Thursday, the JI leader said that the decisions not only ensure justice in the society but also reflect aspirations of the entire nation.

He said that the JI would not tolerate any attempt from any segment to get the developments reversed and warned that the JI workers would show the resolve of their faith and would not hesitate from showing any extent of sacrifice.

He said that earlier, the SHC had placed a ban on sale of liquor but some miscreants had approached the apex court to get the declared null and void. He hailed the role of minorities for as they come forward and foiled the conspiracy of miscreants.

The JI leader said that the judiciary has now take notice against criminal negligence of the government over such a sensitive matter. He feared that some anti-Islam influential elements would attempt to rollback the developments, particularly in connection with blasphemous content on internet but warned that any such attempt would be foiled no matter what it costs.

He demanded of the government to mend its ways and get blasphemous content off the internet.