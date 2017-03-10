7 firms show interest for MWMC’s outsource project

MULTAN: Seven multinational firms have showed their interest in Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) outsource project for swift cleanliness arrangements on modern ways in the city.

MWMC acting Managing Director Imran Noor While talking to APP here on Thursday said that seven technical pre-qualified firms including four Turkish, two Chinese and one Pakistani firm have submitted their bids, while last date for submission of bids was fixed as March 25.

He said that MWMC Board of Directors (BoD) would select one company for cleanliness at 68 union councils of the city after financial evaluation and analysis through bidding process.

He informed that contract would be given for seven years to a firm, adding that local government department had decided to outsource the “operational departments” of five waste management companies including Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Sialkot.

He informed that two companies including Rawalpindi and Lahore waste management companies had already been outsourced for cleanliness through international contractors, he added.

He said that the company’s existing staff and machinery would be shifted to rural areas including Shujabad and Jalalpur tehsils after contract with firm for cleanliness in the city.

He said that international contractor would collect the waste from city on daily basis and provide it to the company.—Agencies