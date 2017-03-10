1,554 terrorists arrested in Pakistan during 2016

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Interior and Narcotics Control, Afzal Khan Dhandla on Friday informed the National Assembly that 1,554 terrorists had been arrested across the country during the last year.



During question hour in the House, Parliamentary Secretary said that comparison of crime rates of years 2015 and 2016 show a declining trend in Federal Capital.

Afzal Dhandla said that out of 1,554 terrorists, 799 were arrested from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 418 from Punjab, 178 from Sindh, 40 from Balochistan, 7 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 88 from FATA, 10 from AJK and 14 from Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said preventive measures taken by ICT police have helped decrease crime in Islamabad which included survey of katchi Abadies to flush out criminals hiding there, combing and search operations, random checking of guest houses and hotels and joint patrolling by Rangers and ICT police.

To a question, he said official and gratis passports were issued to 2002 non-entitled persons prior to June, 2013. However, these passports were cancelled and made inactive under the present government on the instructions of Minister of Interior. Afzal Dhandla said now the issuance of official and gratis passports is strictly according to policy.