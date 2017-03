TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday as exporters got a lift from a cheaper yen, but Toshiba dived as its troubled US nuclear unit reportedly began preparing for a possible bankruptcy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.34 percent, or 64.55 points, to 19,318.58 after four days of losses, while the Topix index of all first-section issues gained 0.29 percent, or 4.43 points, to 1,554.68.