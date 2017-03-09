Sindh CM decides to develop KPT to Korangi Road signal free corridor

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali presiding over a Rs10 billion Karachi Mega Projects meeting decided to re-construct Khalid Bin Walid Road and underpass at Submarine Chowrangi for which he has a plan to make Mai Kolachi to Korangi Road a signal free corridor.

This he decided while presiding over a meeting at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, ACS (Dev) M. Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro and other concerned officers.

The chief minister directed the PD Karachi Pacakge to start construction of Underpass at submarine Chowarngi. The project has been approved for Rs770.411 million. Its work was stalled because of some necessary NOCs.

The PD, Niaz Soomro told the chief minister that he has started constructing alternate routes to start the work on underpass. The chief minister said that he has a plan to develop a signal free corridors right from KPT via Mai-Kolachi through Schon Circle, Submarine Chowarngi, Sunset Boulevard to Korangi Road. “I want to you (PD) to propose underpasses, flyover for the proposed signal free corridor so that it could be taken up in the next financial year,” he said.

The chief minister was told that work on Manzil pump flyover, N-5 Karachi has been started. It is a Rs514.299 million scheme. The government has released Rs276.98 million and so far 10 percent work has been done on the project.

Replying to a question of the chief minister PD Niaz Soomro said that reconstruction of Drigh Colony Flyover has also been started. Its three percent work has been done so far. It is a Rs662.599 million scheme for which Rs505 million have been released. The progress of university Road from Hassan square to Nipa as informed to chief minister has been completed by 37 percent. It is a Rs884.231 million against which Rs385 million have been released. From NED university to Safoora Chowarngi 30 percent work has been completed. The delay has been caused by laying sewerage and water supply pipes. It is a Rs832 million scheme against which Rs388.993 million have been released. The chief minister directed the PD to expedite the work because people living on that routes face serious hardships of road jam and traffic congestion. Talking about construction of U-turn at Natha Khan Bridge, the PD said that its administrative approval has been done, the possession of required land has been also taken up and within a week work would start on it. The chief minister said that within a week means within a week. “I would personally visit it,” he said. It is a Rs70.5 million scheme and the entire amount has been released. Work on Tariq Road where new sewerage system and water supply pipes have been laid has been completed by 60 percent. It is Rs569.82 million scheme against which Rs256.253 million have been released. The chief minister directed the PD to expedite the work on Tariq Road so that work on Khalid Bin Waleed Road whch is also in shambles could be started. The PD said that Khalid Bin Waleed Road was not part of Karachi Package. On this the chief minister said that it has become part of the package right now. “I would give you all required funds and get it approved within a week from P&D and I keen to lay its foundation stone,” he said.

The chief minister said that there is a road from Shahrah-e-Faisal via Scahal Goth upto Super highway would also turned to be an alternate route to the adjoining areas and of Super Highway. “I want you (PD) to take it up in the next Rs10 billion package to be launched in 2017-18 budget,” he said.

The chief minister was briefed about the progress of all the roads presently under construction and he directed Niaz Soomro, the PD that he would start inaugurating all these projects from the end of April. Therefore, he has to be prepared accordingly.

PHE uplift works

Sindh Chief Minister presiding over another meeting on Public Health Engineering (PHE) & Rural Development Department (RDD) said that their progress in terms of implementing their development schemes was not satisfactory. The RHDD has a Rs8343.9 million portfolio to execute 87 schemes. They have a Rs3 billion allocation for the current financial year they have been given more than Rs3 billion but the expenditures are very low.

The chief minister expressing serious displeasure on the department directed them to make some progress and report him next week. He directed PHE & RDD Minister Fayaz Butt to keep watching the progress of the engineers of his department and direct him if they fail to give results remove them. “Don’t worry I’ll appoint engineers from private sector and would give them Rs100,000 monthly salary and they would complete the schemes,” he said. INP