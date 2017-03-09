PTI’s Murad Saeed punches PML-N’s Javed Latif at parliament lobby

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly turned into a mayhem on Thursday as a fight broke out between lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Parliament’s lobby.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Murad Saeed punched Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Javed Latif on face outside parliament lobby.

Javed Latif criticized Imran Khan over his statements against foreign players during the parliament session.

After both of them came out of the House they exchanged harsh words.

Javed Latif asked him to put some sense in his leader. Murad Saeed became furious and punched Javed Latif on the face while alleging that Latif has called them a ‘traitor’.

However; the other parliament members standing around intervened and prevented them from escalating the matter.

“When a party leader uses such language against foreign players what can we expect from its workers,” Latif reportedly said in the Parliament.

On this, PTI lawmakers, including Murad Saeed, protested and the House was dismissed due to the mayhem.

After the assembly session ended, the PTI lawmaker approached Latif in the Parliament lobby and warned him against using abusive language for his party leader.

“When I tried to raise this matter in the assembly, the speaker interrupted me twice and allowed me to speak at the intervention of the opposition members. Then Javed Latif stood up and everyone knows what he said about me and my leader,” Saeed said adding, “PML-N MNA branded us a traitor and later, he resorted to abusive remarks against me.”

Javed Latif however said he was not hurt by punch but from the heart. He said the PTI member should have been taught about respect to elders as he was like his father.

Leader of the Opposition, Syed Khursheed Shah demanded an inquiry into the whole affair. He said there are open ground for fight but the sanctity of the house must not be violated.

The opposition leader said it is duty of the Speaker to run the house in an orderly manner.