PPP agrees to two year extension in military courts, says Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) agreed to extend military courts tenure for two years.

The Minister revealed that Pakistan Army (Amendment) bill will be presented tomorrow (Friday) in the National Assembly for approval.

He let it be known that the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party has agreed to extend military courts for two years.

Dar cleared out that Pakistan Peoples Party has also withdrawn from its demand of appointing session and additional session judges in military courts.

The finance minister further revealed that the law of testimony would also be implemented and the convict would be the right to appeal.

He professed that some of the recommendations by PPP are technical and making further amendments in the already amended bill is the basic right of all the parties.

Ishaq Dar let it be known that the government would soon present two bills within the National Assembly and the law minister would prepare the draft in this regard.