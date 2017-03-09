Parliamentary committee finalizes strategy on blocked CNICs

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on National Re-verification Programme on Wednesday finalized a strategy on the blocked Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

After deliberations at its third meeting held at NADRA Headquarters, the committee evolved the detailed mechanism for early and timely clearance of blocked CNICs.

The recommended mechanism for clearance of blocked CNICs will be forwarded to the Ministry of Interior for notification. After the notification from Interior Ministry, NADRA will start implementation on the proposal.

The meeting was presided over by the Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Members of the Parliamentary Committee included MNAs: Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Shah Jee Gul Afridi, Dr Imran Khattak, Malik Ibrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Mian Abdul Manan, Dr Ibadullah, Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Rajab Ali Khan Baloch, Molana Ameer Zaman, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Shaikh Rohale Asghar, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, Sheikh Salahuddin and Khalid Hussain Magsi. Others included Chairman and Deputy Chairman NADRA and senior officers. APP