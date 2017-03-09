Pakistan strongly denounces terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan has strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a hospital in Kabul today which resulted the loss of many precious lives and injuring several others. In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this heinous terrorist attack and convey our prayers for early recovery of the injured. He said that Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He said Pakistan reaffirm its commitment to cooperation with the Afghan government and the international community for the elimination of the scourge of terrorism. INP