Over 30 dead as gunmen dressed as doctors raid Kabul hospital

KABUL: Gunmen dressed as doctors stormed Afghanistan´s largest military hospital Wednesday, killing more than 30 people in a six-hour attack claimed by the Islamic State group (Daesh) as it makes inroads into the war-battered country.

Around 50 others were wounded in the assault on the Sardar Daud Khan hospital, with explosions and gunfire rattling Kabul´s diplomatic district as dense clouds of smoke rose in the sky. Medical staff hunkered down in the hospital wards posted desperate messages for help on social media. Television footage showed some of them trapped on the ledge of a top-floor window.

“Attackers are inside the hospital. Pray for us,” a hospital staff member wrote on Facebook.

An Afghan man cries outside a military hospital at the site of blast and gunfire in Kabul

Hospital administrators told that three gunmen wearing white laboratory coats began spraying bullets after a suicide bomber on foot blew himself up at the backdoor entrance, sparking chaos inside the 400-bed facility.

“I saw one of the attackers, armed with an AK-47 and dressed as a doctor, shooting at patients and guards on the third floor,” hospital nurse Abdul Qadeer told media.

“They shot my friend but I managed to flee… I had to jump over the barbed wire to escape.”

At least two other loud explosions — including what the defence ministry called a car bomb in the hospital´s parking lot — were heard as Afghan special forces launched a clearance operation that lasted around six hours.

The attackers were gunned down after special forces landed on the roof of the hospital in a military helicopter.

“More than 30 people were killed and around 50 wounded in today´s attack,” defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told media. “Most of the victims are patients, doctors and nurses.” Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers descend from helicopter on a roof of a military hospital during gunfire and blast in Kabul.