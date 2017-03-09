Govt committed to bring reforms in Sindh: PM

THATTA: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday announced a special health package for the people of Thatta and Sujawal districts of Sindh and vowed that cities and Goths would have equal facilities.

Addressing a public gathering in Makli, Thatta, he said the grievances of the people of Thatta and Sujawal will be addressed.

The premier on the occasion announced the construction of a seawall in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts in order to help the locals stave of coastal erosion.

The prime minister also announced the construction of a 500-bed hospital in the area to provide the locals with healthcare facilities after the distribution of health cards in the districts of Thatta, Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan.

“Once the people get the health card, they will not have to go anywhere else for treatment. The locals will be able to avail free treatment at private and public hospitals near their homes.”

“These problems should have been solved at the provincial level, but if they are not able to resolve it then we will solve them,” the premier said.

Nawaz said the federal government will provide education, transport and health facilities to the locals.

Funds are being allocated for the construction of 50 kilometre long roads in Sujawal and Thatta, he added.

“We have started taking steps for the provision of gas in Sujawal, Thatta and adjacent areas. The project will cost nearly Rs1.1 billion,” he added.

Water schemes to improve the availability of drinking water in the region were also promised by Nawaz.

Upon his arrival at Karachi’s Old Terminal earlier in the day, the premier was greeted by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Last week, the prime minister had inaugurated the Kurram Tangi Dam in North Waziristan.