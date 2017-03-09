Gilani urges HR organizations to notice of Indian Army crimes against Kashmiri women

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference Syed Ali Gilani said that women face immense difficulties in the occupied territory as Jammu and Kashmir is the highest militarized zone in the world.

In a statement in Srinagar, he said Indian forces are abusing women as a weapon of war, KMS reported.

He deplored criminal silence of the international community over the troublesome situations and pathetic condition of womenfolk in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the crimes against Kashmiri women and fulfill their duties in this regard.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one youth in Pulwama district today.

The youth was shot dead during a siege and search operation at Padgampora village in Pulwama District.