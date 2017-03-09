Ecuador bus crash kills 11, at least 25 injured

QUITO: A bus plunged into a ravine outside Ecuador’s capital Tuesday, killing 11 people and injuring at least 25 others, authorities said.

“There are 11 dead at this time,” in the crash in Guayllabamba, the Emergency Office said in a post on Twitter. “Twenty-five are being tended to medically.”

Traffic accidents are one of mountainous Ecuador’s leading causes of death.

In January, at least 20 people died and 17 were injured when a school vehicle collided with a long-distance bus in southwestern Ecuador.—APP