31 cricketers named for camp for West Indies tour

LAHORE: The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced the 31 players for the training camp commencing from March 11 to prepare for the tour of West Indies.

The camp being organised at Gadaffi stadium will focus to sharpen the skills for T-20 and ODI matches, whereas the camp for the Test team will be announced later.

The national team will play four T-20, three ODIs and three Test matches during the West Indies tour, said a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday.

The selected players are Ahmad Shahzad, Muhammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Asif Zakir, Saad Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Fahim Ashraf, Hussain Tallat, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan, Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Abbas, Usman Shinwari,Usama Mir, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Yasir Shah.