Zardari calls for National Women Empowerment Plan

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of International Women Day on Wednesday March 8, former President Asif Ali Zardari has called for devising a National Women Empowerment Plan as well as strengthening the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) for the emancipation of women and ending discrimination against them.

In a message on the occasion he said that equal rights for women is a most basic human right and the Party will never allow the perpetuation of discrimination against women or their exploitation in the name of ideology.

Our leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto led from the front the fight of women to break barriers he said, adding “The Party assures the women of Pakistan of full support in their struggle against all forms of exploitation and discrimination”.

Struggle for gender equality, ending discrimination and exploitation and giving voice to women will make Pakistan more tolerant, harmonious and secure, he said.

We salute and express gratitude to the brave and courageous men and women engaged in this struggle, he said. INP