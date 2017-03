TOKYO: Tokyo stocks slipped Wednesday morning with pharma firms taking a hit after US President Donald Trump repeated warnings that he would move to bring down high drug prices.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.50 percent, or 97.51 points, to 19,246.64 by the lunch break, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.38 percent, or 5.87 points, to end at 1,549.17.