Pakistan wants to further reinforce parliamentary, trade ties with US: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador designate to United States, Mr. Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Parliament House, Wednesday. Matters of Pak-US relations and mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

While talking to Ambassador Designate, Speaker said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with United States and wants to further reinforce them through escalating parliamentary and trade relations as well as people-to-people contacts.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauded Mr. Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry’s diplomatic services rendered in Pakistan Foreign Service by building better relations with various countries. He asked him to utilize his diplomatic expertise to further improve the relations with United States by presenting a favorable image of Pakistan to secure trade and investment in Pakistan.

Ambassador Designate to US, Mr. Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry expressed his gratitude to Speaker National Assembly for kind words and assured to make all out efforts to further strengthen the relations between both the countries.