Iraq says forces retake govt HQ, bridgehead in Mosul

MOSUL: Iraq announced Tuesday that its forces have retaken the provincial government headquarters, the Turkish consulate general, and a bridgehead from Daesh in west Mosul.

“The heroes of the federal police and Rapid Response liberate the government building for Nineveh province and control the second bridge (Al-Hurriyah Bridge),” the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

Reports also indicate that the Iraqi forces liberated the neighborhood hosting Turkey’s consulate general building in Mosul following heavy street combats.

The Turkish consulate general building in Mosul has suffered heavy destruction after the city was overrun by Daesh terrorists.

Pictures emerging on March 7 show that the consulate general building has been almost razed to the ground.

Iraqi security forces had advanced Monday towards a compound of Daesh-held government buildings and a bridgehead, on the second day of a renewed push in west Mosul, officers said.

The operation to retake west Mosul, the largest urban population center still in the hands of the Daesh terrorist group, began on February 19, but had slowed amid several days of bad weather until a renewed drive began on Sunday.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, is under the control of Daesh since June 2014, when militants had seized it with a quick, unexpected assault against Iraqi military units who were taken by surprise.—Agencies