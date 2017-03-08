India tops highest bribery rate among 16 Asia Pacific countries: TI

BERLIN: India had the highest bribery rate among the 16 Asia Pacific countries surveyed by Transparency International. Nearly seven in 10 Indians who had accessed public services had paid a bribe. Contrast this with the least corrupt country – Japan, where only 0.2% of the respondents reported paying a bribe.

The Global Corruption Barometer for the Asia Pacific Region was released by Transparency International (TI) – an anti-corruption global civil society organisation, at the stroke of one minute past midnight on March 7, in Berlin. In some countries like India, Pakistan and Thailand, it was the poorer section who had to bear the brunt of corruption and pay a bribe. Nearly 73 per cent of those who paid a bribe in India were from the poorer section of society, in Pakistan and Thailand this percentage was 64 pc and 46 pc respectively.