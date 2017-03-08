India committed 1427 ceasefire violations since 2013, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was told on Monday that Indian army committed 1427 ceasefire violations since 2013 in which 111 citizens were martyred and 457 sustained injuries.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that Pak-Iran gas pipeline project is facing delay due to international restrictions. “Iran had to provide $50 crore for the project however; it has yet not been able to begin the work in its own country therefore; it cannot implement fine on Pakistan as per the agreement,” he said. He told the house that a Pakistani delegation is planning a visit to Iran and awaits the approval of the concerned authorities. The minister assured that the work on the project will begin as soon as the ban is lifted. It was revealed in NA that only 10,000,040 women out of 3,7500,000 cast votes in last general elections. Talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the NA was informed that Balochistan will receive the maximum benefit from the project whereas it will pass through six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will form an economic zone after every 200 kilometres. INP