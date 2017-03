HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks retreated after the opening Wednesday as investors await the release of Chinese trade data later in the day as well as key US jobs figures this week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.25 percent, or 58.46 points, to end at 23,622.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.06 percent, or 1.88 points, to 3,240.53 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was marginally down, dipping 0.71 points to 2,030.92.