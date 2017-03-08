Four held for money extortion

LAHORE: A team of Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA on Wednesday arrested four accused for extorting money from citizens on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

According to FIA spokesman, Khurram Bokhari, resident of Lahore, extorted an amount of Rs 2000,000 from a citizen for overseas employment in Canada.

Muhammad Sarfraz, resident of Sheikhupura extorted Rs 260,000 for overseas employment and Dubai visa. Mirza Amjad Baig, resident of Lahore, extorted Rs 250,000 for overseas employment and Russian visa.

Mohsin Latif of Lahore extorted 6000 US dollars from a citizen for UK visa and job. Further investigation was underway.