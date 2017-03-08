Five terrorists killed in Swabi; Pak Army captain, sepoy embrace martyrdom: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least five terrorists were killed while two Pakistan Army officials, including a captain, were martyred during an exchange of fire on Tuesday in the Malikabad area of Swabi.

Security forces were conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area when they came under attack, military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The deceased were identified as Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad.

Immediately after the incident, the troops cordoned off the area while the exchange of fire continued, the ISPR statement added.

The raid was conducted under newly-launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which was initiated after a wave of terrorists’ attack across the country last month.

In his message of condolences, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reiterated that Operation Radd-ul-Fassad will continue until our homeland is cleared from the scourge of terrorism.

The premier applauded the valiant fight by the armed forces personnel against terrorists who are attempting to challenge the writ of the state.

He paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who boldly fought against the terrorists and embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and termed them as real heroes and saviours of the nation.

Mian Nawaz Sharif said Armed Forces are fighting the menace of terrorism to protect our democratic values, constitution, freedom, and our way of life.He said we cannot and will not allow our enemies to promote their nefarious designs.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message said : “Sacrifice of our Shaheeds will not go waste. Terrorist will be brought to their end and held accountable for their Fasaad”, COAS said.

Later, funeral prayers of martyred soldiers, Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjadm were offered at Peshawar Garrison on Tuesday who sacrificed their lives in exchange of fire with terrorists in Swabi.

The funeral prayers were attended by Corps Commander Peshawar, high level military and civil officials.

Later, bodies of the martyred soldiers were later sent off to their hometown, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its latest statement. Agencies