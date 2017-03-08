Five hardcore terrorists executed in district jail Kohat

RAWALPINDI: Five hardcore terrorists were executed at district jail Kohat on Wednesday who were tried by the military courts, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

These terrorists include Shoukat Ali s/o Abdul Jabbar, Imdad Ullah s/o Abdul Wajid, Sabir Shah s/o Syed Ahmed Shah, Khandan s/o Dost Muhammad Khan and Anwar Ali s/o Fazal Ghani, the statement added. Those who were executed included;

Shoukat Ali S/O Abdul Jabbar

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agency and Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on 5 charges and awarded death sentence.

Imdad Ullah S/O Abdul Wajid

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in destruction of an educational institution in District Buner and attacking Law Enforcement Agency which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on 5 charges and awarded death sentence.

Sabir Shah S/O Syed Ahmed Shah

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death of soldiers. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on 3 charges and awarded death sentence.

Khandan S/O Dost Muhammad Khan

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on 3 charges and awarded death sentence.

Anwar Ali S/O Fazal Ghani

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on 3 charges and awarded death sentence.