200 shrines in Karachi under security threat: police

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies on Wednesday issued a detailed report regarding threats to tombs and shrines in Karachi.

According to sources, police in their 18 page report have identified 200 shrines and tombs that are facing security issues.

As per details, 71 tombs in Karachi East District, 48 in Karachi South District, five in Karachi West District, 48 in Karachi Central District and 25 in Malir District have been recognized as insecure.

It has also been disclosed in the report that some of these shrines are under control of drug sellers, whereas, charas and bhang are also openly used at some. It is recommended in the report to take action against drug sellers and to make security of these shrines and tombs mandatory.