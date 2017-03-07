Zardari recommends 1-year extension for military courts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said his party is not against the extension in military courts’ tenure, adding that the military courts should be given an extension of one year only.

He was addressing a press conference, where he said that his party would present a nine-point set of recommendations to the government on the subject. He said that his party is only forwarding recommendations and not going against the military courts. Zardari added that the PPP would raise the issue in the Parliament.

He said that the PPP in its suggestions recommended that the suspect should be entitled to have a lawyer of his choice and should be presented before a court for remand within 24 hours.

“There’s a difference between the notifications issued regarding the extension of the policing powers of Rangers in Sindh than that of other provinces,” he said in an apparent reference to the recent deployment of Rangers in Punjab. INP