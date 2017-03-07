Woman killed, three injured in road accident

MULTAN: A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Fazal Model Colony at Bahawalpur road here on Tuesday.



According to rescue 1122 sources, Fatmeen (30) was going to her home from city alongwith her brother on a motorcycle when another motorcycle coming from opposite direction collided with their two-wheeler.

She died on the spot while three others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital by rescue 1122.

Police have handed over the body to her legal heirs.