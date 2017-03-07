Trump policies annoying Americans, to isolate United States: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, on Tuesday said Americans were annoyed policies adopted by their President Donald Trump. He added the policies will isolate United States and it needed to be reviewed while narrow-mindedness against Muslims must be ended.

While addressing media persons outside Parliament House building, Sirajul Haq said that Trump had delivered statements against Muslims and now he was continuously targeting Muslims through hostile moves which was widely condemned by even Americans. He urged maintaining steps based on respect for humanity.

Sirajul Haq was also questioned regarding controversial statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan terming foreign players as ‘phateechar’ who had arrived in Pakistan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore. The Senator answered, “I haven’t heared Imran’s statement, however, I watched PSL final in Lahore by myself. It was a good match where foreign players have arrived in the country. Arrival of foreign players is a good signal while PSL final was quiet fruitful for Pakistan.”

He said services of Imran Khan for cricket cannot be rejected while JI and PTI were allies in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. He reiterated demands for provision of ground and cricket facilities in each Union Council (UC) across the country besides opening of cricket academies in every city of Pakistan. He urged need of promotion of cricket on grass root level. He said Pakistani youths were talented and eligible in every sector if they were provided better guidance and facilities for grooming their future. Sirajul Haq said the youths have abilities to hail country’s name around the world not only in cricket but also in hockey, football and other sports.