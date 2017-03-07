Thirteen cops sent to jail custody

KHAIRPUR: Thirteen cops of Punjab Police sent to jail custody on Monday.

According to details, 13 member team of Rahim Yar Khan Punjab police raided village Khoso near airport Sukkur on last night without any information/permission from Sindh provincial government and Sukkur police and took three villagers including Nasrullah Khoso, Rafique Khoso and Muhammad Sharif in to their custody without any case.

On received information Sukkur police followed them and reached near Ghouspur of district Kashmore-Kandhkot and arrested cops whose showing to belong to Punjab police and lodged FIR against them. Sukkur police also recovered Nasrullah Khoso and Rafique Khoso from the custody of Punjab police and two mobiles of Punjab police taken in to custody.

Sukkur police brought them to judicial magistrate court sukkur and court orders to jail custody for 14 days. Sukkur police brought them to central jail Sukkur.

Talking to news man Rafiqque khoso told that one Muhammad Qasim Khoso was killed by the armed man of a builder in year 2016 and case is under proceeding before the anti-terrorism court Khairpur and builder is being pressurizing them to with draw from the case and on Sunday evening the Kot Sabzal police arrested them.

Thirteen cops of Punjab police including ASI are Irfan Adil, Saeed Ahmed Kaleemullah, Adnan, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Kashif, Imran, Muhammad Saleem, Naseer Ahmed, Hafiz Abid Ali, Zaheer Ahmed, Jamil Ahmed, Muhammad Asharf and Saleem Ahmed. INP