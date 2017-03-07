SECP oversight of real estate

ISLAMABAD: At an estimated size of Rs7 trillion or so, Pakistan’s real estate market has been operating like an informal, yet parallel stock exchange.

The housing shortage on the other hand is estimated to be around 10m units, growing further by almost 300,000 units a year.

On top of that, the formal financial sector caters to just two per cent of all housing transactions as informal flows from overseas Pakistanis and domestic black money keep speculative investments flourishing in private housing ventures.

Understandably then, the real estate sector operators made their fortune owing to a regulatory vacuum and inefficient revenue machinery, as the federal and provincial governments looked the other way for political reasons.

In the process, tens of thousands of gullible individuals lost their life time earnings amid scattered legislation and governing bylaws in municipalities and local governments.

No wonder therefore, that the property industry suffered from serious credibility challenges — low public confidence, unfair business practices, weak transparency and limited financial inclusion. All provincial governments failed to effectively bring a booming sector into the real economy and pay even a fraction of what realtors earned.

An ambitious revenue measure launched last year by the federal government through capital value tax and revised valuation of properties finally ended in yet another tax amnesty.

An overwhelming chunk of the housing schemes continue to be governed under the Cooperatives Societies Act of 1925, or specific acts of parliament for various development authorities like the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Defense Housing Authority (DHAs), Karachi Development Authority and so on; with their bylaws governing the likes of Bahria Town.

The key regulators — the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) — have been advising the government to provide an overarching legal framework to bring these fly-by night investors into the formal economy.

Taking a step forward, the government has now brought the property sector in the ambit of the Companies Act of 2017 that the National Assembly passed recently. Section 456 of the said act, which is yet to be cleared by the Pakistani Senate to become a law, would therefore be the governing law that would have precedence over all past laws and bylaws of provincial and federal development authorities.—Agencies